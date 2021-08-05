Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.10

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.10 and last traded at $92.73, with a volume of 5757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $231.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,654,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.