Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.3% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.10. 2,088,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.38.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

