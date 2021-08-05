Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nu Skin has underperformed the industry in the past six months. Nu Skin’s gross margin has been declining year over year for a while due to higher freight costs. Rising selling as well as general and administrative expenses affected its results in the first quarter of 2021. Also, stiff competition in the cosmetic space is a threat. Nevertheless, Nu Skin is benefiting from its focus on innovation and efforts to strengthen sales leader and expand the customer base. These were witnessed in first-quarter, with earnings and sales increasing year over year and beating the consensus mark. Notably, the company continued to see solid momentum in the West markets, with robust adoption in social commerce business model. Also, its focus on impressive product launches is yielding. The company’s digital business is doing well amid the pandemic.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $365,304.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,752.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,469 shares of company stock worth $2,805,949. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

