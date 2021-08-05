NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.75. NuCana has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). On average, equities analysts expect that NuCana will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in NuCana by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 364,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NuCana by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

