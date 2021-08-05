Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 40,036 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 277.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

TARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.07 and a beta of 0.95. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

