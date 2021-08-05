Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 728.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,841 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $365,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 376,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 114.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

AGTC opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.18. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

