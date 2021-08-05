Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,941 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $16,714,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 25.69. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $699,037.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 497,269 shares of company stock worth $13,134,485. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

