Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 128.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.14 million and a PE ratio of -8.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

