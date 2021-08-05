Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NCA stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

