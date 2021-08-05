NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by Barclays from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $212.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

