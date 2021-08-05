Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to post sales of $50.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.93 million and the lowest is $50.45 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $34.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $182.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.71 million to $182.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $213.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.04 million to $215.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $142,220,671.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,134 shares of company stock worth $1,490,411 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 45,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.76.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

