Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.55. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.