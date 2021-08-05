Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.60 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $134.07 million and approximately $16.60 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001281 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001492 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

