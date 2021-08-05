Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $87.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.91. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oasis Petroleum
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.
