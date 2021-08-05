Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $87.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.91. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

