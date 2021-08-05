Observer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $708,707.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and $708,707.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00058231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.43 or 0.00902084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00096398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042865 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

