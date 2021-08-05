OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.
OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.
Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.00 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.96.
In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
