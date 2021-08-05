OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.00 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

