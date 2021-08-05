Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 110.40 ($1.44) on Thursday. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 120.99 ($1.58). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.08.

