Old Port Advisors Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.