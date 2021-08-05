Old Port Advisors Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EMR stock opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
