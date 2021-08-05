Old Port Advisors Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $262.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $270.65. The company has a market cap of $251.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150,929 shares of company stock valued at $271,409,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

