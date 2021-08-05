Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Short Interest Up 17.4% in July

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 351,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

OSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $323.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.42. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

