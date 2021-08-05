Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 135,507 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Olin were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,133,076.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $324,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,100 shares of company stock worth $9,445,354. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

