Olyseum (OLY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.40 Million

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Olyseum has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Olyseum has a total market cap of $16.70 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00100722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00139844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,929.21 or 1.00670401 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.22 or 0.00831884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,168,018,544 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

