Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Omega Healthcare Investors also reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.23.

OHI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,201. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after buying an additional 880,573 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

