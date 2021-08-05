Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $281 million-$286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.67 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.650-$3.750 EPS.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.63. The company had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $154.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.77.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

