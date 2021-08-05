ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $52.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.05. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

