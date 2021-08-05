OneSpan Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,285 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,595% compared to the average volume of 159 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get OneSpan alerts:

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $549,049.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,388,742.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in OneSpan by 1,408.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 43,166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in OneSpan by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in OneSpan by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OneSpan stock traded down $6.01 on Thursday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,035. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $761.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.