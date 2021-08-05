OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Million

Equities analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to post $6.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.80 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $1.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 543%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $109.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $145.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $472.00 million, with estimates ranging from $355.30 million to $556.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $10.41. 19,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,232. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $900.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.56.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 187,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,415,000 after purchasing an additional 196,361 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 467,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,070,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 91.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,668,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 795,068 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

