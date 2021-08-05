Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $242,457.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

