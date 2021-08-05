Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $83,125.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00058889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00911988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00097008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042893 BTC.

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.