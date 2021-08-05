OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Tops $1.94 on Major Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00060977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.26 or 0.00931644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00095917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043681 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

