Opium Price Reaches $1.92 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Opium has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00004727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and $89.07 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00101764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00141829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,616.44 or 1.00053705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.34 or 0.00833460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

