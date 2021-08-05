Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for NCR in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of NCR opened at $40.21 on Thursday. NCR has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.81.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NCR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,325,000 after purchasing an additional 533,916 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 20.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after buying an additional 952,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NCR by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,328,000 after buying an additional 137,710 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in NCR by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,427,000 after buying an additional 221,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,367,000 after acquiring an additional 136,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

