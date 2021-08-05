Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,566 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.