Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,070,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after buying an additional 45,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after buying an additional 381,141 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 67,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.59.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

