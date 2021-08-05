Oppenheimer Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $157.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $169.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.30.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $128.77 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

