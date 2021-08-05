Oppenheimer Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Market Perform

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Moderna stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $416.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,355,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,494,359. The company has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $443.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.38. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,116 shares of company stock valued at $72,751,824. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 263.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,529.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,559,000 after purchasing an additional 358,452 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

