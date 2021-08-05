Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OPCH. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 406.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 44,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after buying an additional 83,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

