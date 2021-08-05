Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.37, but opened at $21.01. Option Care Health shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 11,804 shares traded.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $214,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 7.5% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 284,854 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 406.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

