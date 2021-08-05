ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $883.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

