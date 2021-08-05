Orbit Chain Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $337.37 million and approximately $15.00 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00061116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.00922753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00095616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00043522 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 545,637,514 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

