Orbs Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Orbs has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $192.21 million and approximately $61.93 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.0862 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.45 or 0.00946634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00097268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043915 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

