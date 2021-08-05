Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,014 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $18,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,113,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,829,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,704,000 after acquiring an additional 97,335 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 85,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,644,568. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $243.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.