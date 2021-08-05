Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 28,049 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 46,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,508. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,366 shares of company stock worth $6,155,170 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.