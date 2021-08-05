Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 152,267 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 152,267 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $145.54. 154,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,357,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $164.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

