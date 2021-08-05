Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,040 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 38.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $41,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $149.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,370. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $150.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.