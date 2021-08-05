Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74,321 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Harvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.7% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,340 shares of company stock worth $26,488,114. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $542.14. 1,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $497.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $544.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

