OREO Achieves Market Cap of $33,226.44 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. During the last week, OREO has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One OREO coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OREO has a total market cap of $33,226.44 and $3,614.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OREO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,148.83 or 1.00104242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00033559 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.51 or 0.01174294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00351431 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00416633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00071600 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004909 BTC.

OREO Coin Profile

OREO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

OREO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OREO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OREO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OREO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OREO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.