Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) CEO Sells $2,281,007.30 in Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,281,007.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher M. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Christopher M. Smith sold 61,800 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,346,622.00.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 75.28.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,732,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,473,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,767,019,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,388,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,595,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCDX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.