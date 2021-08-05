Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.18

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.16, with a volume of 112795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.19.

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 763,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,291,400. Insiders bought a total of 23,282 shares of company stock valued at $71,877 over the last quarter.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.