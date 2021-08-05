Outfitter Financial LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $219.12. The company had a trading volume of 81,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,688. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

